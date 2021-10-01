Menu

Canada

Cambridge woman seriously injured in Guelph motorcycle crash: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 9:28 am
Guelph police say a 61-year-old woman suffered serious injuries. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 61-year-old woman suffered serious injuries. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 61-year-old Cambridge woman suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wellington and Gordon streets at 7:30 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

In a news release, police said a three-wheeled motorcycle and a Chevrolet collided in the intersection.

Read more: Guelph police looking for motorcyclist who fled scene of fiery crash

The driver of the motorcycle suffered “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries,” police said. A 19-year-old man driving the car and a 20-year-old passenger have minor injuries.

Investigators closed the intersection for about three hours.

Anyone witnesses or anyone with dashcam video is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7434.

