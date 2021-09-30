Kelowna, B.C. RCMP investigate daylight sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties are investigating a random daylight sex assault that happened in a downtown park.

According to an RCMP press release, a woman was walking in Milbridge Park near Gordon Drive and Springfield Road in Kelowna on Sept. 29, at around 9 a.m., when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

“The woman was able to defend herself and fought back against her attacker, and fled the area to safety. The woman did not suffer any physical injuries in the incident,” RCMP said.

The suspect in this incident was described as a Caucasian man, approximately 35 years old, five-foot-10, with long black curly hair and a mole under his right eye.

He was wearing a black hooded sweater with “California” in white lettering and a picture of a bear on it, black pants and a red backpack with black and red mesh straps. The suspect was also described as smelling strongly of cigarettes.

“Police are asking the public to be aware of this incident and to assist with any information that can advance the investigation,” Const. Solana Paré, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP, said in a press release.

“Our investigative teams are working very hard to identify and locate the man responsible for this sexual assault and are asking anyone who witnessed something, or who may recognize his description, to contact police.”

Investigators are also seeking dashcam video from the area of Millbridge Park, from Ethel Street to Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue to Springfield Road between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. If you wish to remain completely anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.