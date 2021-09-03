West Kelowna RCMP looking for leads in stranger sexual assault incident

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking public help in a sexual assault case involving a stranger.

According to police, a woman walking down Bartley Road on the morning of Aug. 29, between 6:30 and 7 a.m., was approached by an unknown man.

“The woman stated that the man pulled her into some bushes and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area on foot,” RCMP said in a press release.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a hat and a face mask.

“Investigators are hoping that someone in the area that morning may have witnessed a part of this incident, or have seen the victim or suspect in the area,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed something, or who might have surveillance video or dashcam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

