Transit driver pinned between two buses in Vancouver dies of his injuries

A Coast Mountain Bus Company driver who was pinned between two buses in downtown Vancouver on Monday has died of his injuries, officials confirmed Wednesday.

“Needless to say this is not the out come any of us were hoping for and this news is being received with a great deal of shock and grief since this incident happened,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said.

“Employees have been deeply affected and concerned about their colleague and we had all been hoping and praying that he would pull through and recover.”

Unifor Local 111 president Balbir Mann has identified the driver as veteran operator Charanjit Parhar.

“He has been a long-standing member with many friendships within our membership. He is going to be sorely missed by all of us,” reads a statement from the union.

“We are extending our deepest condolences to the Parhar family, our membership and to the many deep friendships our brother has cultivated over the years.”

A moment of silence for Parhar, during which all vehicles and SeaBuses will stop, was scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Vancouver Police and WorkSafeBC are investigating what led to the tragedy.