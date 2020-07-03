Pedestrian killed by transit shuttle in White Rock, B.C.

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a TransLink community shuttle in White Rock, B.C., on Friday.
White Rock RCMP said it happened around 2:20 p.m. near North Bluff Road and Johnston Street.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition, but did not survive.
Trending Stories
TransLink confirmed that one of its shuttles was involved in an “incident” with a pedestrian at the location.
No word yet on when the roads would reopen.
New TransLink numbers show dramatic toll of COVID-19 on Metro Vancouver transit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments