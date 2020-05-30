Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Bus driver charged in fatal 2018 pedestrian collision in Burnaby

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted May 30, 2020 2:55 pm
Updated May 30, 2020 9:41 pm
Pedestrian dies after being struck by bus in Burnaby
Pedestrian dies after being struck by bus in Burnaby (Aired: Dec. 14, 2018)

The driver of a transit bus has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act in a fatal pedestrian collision in Burnaby almost two years ago.

Suresh Chand Lal, 56, is accused of driving without due care and attention and failing to yield to a pedestrian on a green light in connection with the Dec. 13, 2018 incident.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being struck by bus in Burnaby

It’s alleged Lal was behind the wheel of a Coast Mountain Bus Company bus when a woman was struck on 6th Street at 16th Avenue around 7 p.m., and then pinned underneath the vehicle.

CPR was performed on the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lal is scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court on June 10 for an arraignment hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

A previous court appearance set for March 17 was adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Policebc coronavirusPandemicaccidentFatal CollisionBurnabyTransLinkBusPedestrianburnaby rcmpMVAMotor Vehicle ActDecemberfatal pedestrian collisiontransit busBus driver chargeddriving without due care and attentioncoast mountainCoast Mountain BusBurnaby busPedestrian struck by busBurnaby bus fatalitydriving without due careDecember 2018burnaby bus fatality chargesburnaby bus fatalSuresh Chand Lalburnaby bus fatal charges
Flyers
More weekly flyers