Bus driver charged in fatal 2018 pedestrian collision in Burnaby

The driver of a transit bus has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act in a fatal pedestrian collision in Burnaby almost two years ago.

Suresh Chand Lal, 56, is accused of driving without due care and attention and failing to yield to a pedestrian on a green light in connection with the Dec. 13, 2018 incident.

It’s alleged Lal was behind the wheel of a Coast Mountain Bus Company bus when a woman was struck on 6th Street at 16th Avenue around 7 p.m., and then pinned underneath the vehicle.

CPR was performed on the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lal is scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court on June 10 for an arraignment hearing.

A previous court appearance set for March 17 was adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.