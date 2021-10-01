Menu

Blogs

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: October 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 10:00 am
Jo Lukinchuk took the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for Oct. 1 near Tisdale. View image in full screen
Jo Lukinchuk took the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for Oct. 1 near Tisdale. Jo Lukinchuk / Viewer Submitted

Saskatchewan truly is the land of living skies and people across the province are capturing incredible fall images for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer photo each day submitted by photographers from around the province.

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day — September 2021

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for October:

Jo Lukinchuk took the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for Oct. 1 near Tisdale. View image in gallery mode
