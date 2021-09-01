Menu

Blogs

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: September 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 12:24 pm
The Sept. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Ed and Sanae Ko of Yuki at the Silverspring spraypad in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The Sept. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Ed and Sanae Ko of Yuki at the Silverspring spraypad in Saskatoon. Ed and Sanae Ko/ Viewer Submitted

People across the province are capturing stunning images for Your Saskatchewan.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted photo each day for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day - August 2021

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for September:

11
The Sept. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Ed and Sanae Ko of Yuki at the Silverspring spraypad in Saskatoon.
The Sept. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Ed and Sanae Ko of Yuki at the Silverspring spraypad in Saskatoon. Ed and Sanae Ko/ Viewer Submitted
