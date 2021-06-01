Menu

Blogs

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: June 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 10:00 am
Scot Johnson took the June 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day at Sandy Lake in Prince Albert National Park. View image in full screen
Scot Johnson took the June 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day at Sandy Lake in Prince Albert National Park. Scot Johnson / Viewer Submitted

Spring is turning into summer as has shown in the amazing pictures taken around Saskatchewan.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo each day for the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day — May 2021

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for June:

