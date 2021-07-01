Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: July 2021

Send this page to someone via email

From flora and fauna to amazing sunrises and sunsets, summer is a chance for photographers to showcase pictures taken around Saskatchewan.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted picture each day for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for July:

View image in gallery mode The July 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Lana Henry at Candle Lake. Lana Henry / Viewer Submitted