Canada

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: May 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 1, 2021 10:00 am
Shari Nichols took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day in Regina. View image in full screen
Shari Nichols took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day in Regina. Shari Nichols / Viewer Submitted

From the aurora borealis to the awakening land, people are snapping amazing pictures as spring continues in Saskatchewan.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo each day for the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day - April 2021

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for May:

Shari Nichols took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day in Regina. View image in gallery mode
Shari Nichols took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day in Regina. Shari Nichols / Viewer Submitted
