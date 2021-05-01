Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: May 2021

Send this page to someone via email

From the aurora borealis to the awakening land, people are snapping amazing pictures as spring continues in Saskatchewan.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo each day for the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for May:

View image in gallery mode Shari Nichols took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day in Regina. Shari Nichols / Viewer Submitted