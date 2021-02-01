Menu

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: February 2021

By David Giles
The Feb. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Sue Holmes in Saskatoon.
The Feb. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Sue Holmes in Saskatoon. Sue Holmes / Viewer Submitted

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for February:

