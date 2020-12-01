Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: December 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The changing landscape is being captured by photographers around Saskatchewan as fall turns into winter.

Each day, Global Regina and Global Saskatoon feature a submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for December:

John Perret took the Dec.1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day near Blumenheim. John Perret / Viewer Submitted

