Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: November 2020

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 6:52 pm
The Nov. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Stephanie Prpick-Boss of Joe Boss & his dog Oaklee in Swift Current.
The Nov. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Stephanie Prpick-Boss of Joe Boss & his dog Oaklee in Swift Current. Stephanie Prpick-Boss / Viewer Submitted

Saskatchewan truly is the land of living skies and people across the province are capturing incredible fall images for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer photo each day submitted by photographers from around the province.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day — September 2020

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Trending Stories

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for November:

Story continues below advertisement
The Nov. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Stephanie Prpick-Boss of Joe Boss & his dog Oaklee in Swift Current.
The Nov. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Stephanie Prpick-Boss of Joe Boss & his dog Oaklee in Swift Current. Stephanie Prpick-Boss / Viewer Submitted
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PhotographyPhotosYour SaskatchewanPicturesYour Saskatchewan PhotosYour Saskatchewan PicturesYour Saskatchewan Saskatoon PhotosYour Saskatchewan ReginaYour Saskatchewan Regina PhotosYour Saskatchewan Regina Pictures
Flyers
More weekly flyers