Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: November 2020

Saskatchewan truly is the land of living skies and people across the province are capturing incredible fall images for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer photo each day submitted by photographers from around the province.

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for November:

The Nov. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Stephanie Prpick-Boss of Joe Boss & his dog Oaklee in Swift Current. Stephanie Prpick-Boss / Viewer Submitted