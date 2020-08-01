Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: August 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan truly is the land of living skies and people across the province are capturing incredible images for Your Saskatchewan.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted photo every day for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for August:

Larry Degelman took the Your Saskatchewan photo for August 1 at Deschambault Lake. Larry Degelman / Viewer Submitted