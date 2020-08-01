Menu

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: August 2020

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 9:00 am
Larry Degelman took the Your Saskatchewan photo for August 1 at Deschambault Lake.
Larry Degelman took the Your Saskatchewan photo for August 1 at Deschambault Lake. Larry Degelman / Viewer Submitted

Saskatchewan truly is the land of living skies and people across the province are capturing incredible images for Your Saskatchewan.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted photo every day for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day — July 2020

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for August:

