Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: June 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

In these days of social distancing, people are still getting out and finding time to take pictures for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted photo every day for the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for June:

Story continues below advertisement

John Phillips took the June 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day near Riceton. John Phillips / Viewer Submitted