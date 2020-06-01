Menu

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: June 2020

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 9:00 am
John Phillips took the June 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day near Riceton.
John Phillips took the June 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day near Riceton.

In these days of social distancing, people are still getting out and finding time to take pictures for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted photo every day for the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

READ MORE: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day — May 2020

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for June:

John Phillips took the June 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day near Riceton.
John Phillips took the June 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day near Riceton.
