Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: March 2020

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted photo every day for the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for March:

The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for March 1 was taken by Brenda Reifferscheid in Humboldt. Brenda Reifferscheid / Viewer Submitted

