Your Saskatchewan: December 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Photographers across the province are capturing photos for Your Saskatchewan.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted picture for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

READ MORE: 2020 Your Saskatchewan calendars now available in Saskatoon and Regina

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan.

Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for December:

Saskatoon was the setting for Brenda Peters to take the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for December 1. Brenda Peters / Viewer Submitted

Story continues below advertisement