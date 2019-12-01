Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Your Saskatchewan

Your Saskatchewan: December 2019

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 7:00 am
Saskatoon was the setting for Brenda Peters to take the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for December 1.
Saskatoon was the setting for Brenda Peters to take the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for December 1. Brenda Peters / Viewer Submitted

Photographers across the province are capturing photos for Your Saskatchewan.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted picture for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

READ MORE: 2020 Your Saskatchewan calendars now available in Saskatoon and Regina

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Your Saskatchewan: November 2019

Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for December:

Saskatoon was the setting for Brenda Peters to take the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for December 1.
Saskatoon was the setting for Brenda Peters to take the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for December 1. Brenda Peters / Viewer Submitted
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PhotographyPhotosYour SaskatchewanPicturesYour Saskatchewan PhotosYour Saskatchewan PicturesYour Saskatchewan ReginaYour Saskatchewan Regina PhotosYour Saskatchewan Regina Pictures
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.