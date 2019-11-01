Your Saskatchewan: November 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Photographers across the province are capturing photos for Your Saskatchewan.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted picture for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan.

Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for November:

The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for November 1 was Micheal Lam near Rosetown. Micheal Lam / Viewer Submitted

