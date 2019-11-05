2020 Your Saskatchewan calendars now available in Saskatoon and Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 Your Saskatchewan calendars are now available in Saskatoon and Regina so you can enjoy beautiful photos from across the province all year long.

After a successful five years with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Touching Lives of Children at Home (TLC@Home), a Saskatoon charity that provides Christmas shoeboxes filled with mitts, toques toothpaste and more to children at inner-city schools, the calendar campaign is expanding to Regina.

All donations made to Regina’s campaign will go toward the Street Culture Project, a charitable organization that works to empower vulnerable youth in the city.

The calendars are the perfect holiday gift, filled with images captured and submitted by Global News viewers of scenes from across the province and are proudly supported and printed by PrintWest and Mister Print.

Story continues below advertisement

In Saskatoon, calendars can be picked up at Global Saskatoon at 218 Robin Cres., and Hairstyle Inn locations at Lawson Heights Mall and The Centre Mall for a minimum donation of $10.

Global Saskatoon personalities will be selling calendars on location at Lawson Heights Mall near the food court on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Centre Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

In Regina, you can get a 2020 Your Saskatchewan calendar by stopping by Global Regina at 370 Hoffer Dr.

Global Regina will also be on location throughout November and December, with dates and locations to be determined.