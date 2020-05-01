Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: May 2020

Send this page to someone via email

People are still finding time to take pictures for Your Saskatchewan while maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted photo every day for the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for May:

Dale Scheer took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day in Qu'Appelle. Dale Scheer / Viewer Submitted

