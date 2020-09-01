Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Trump tax return fight continues with appeals court hearing

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: September 2020

By David Giles Global News
The Sept. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Susan Sagen in Kenaston.
The Sept. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Susan Sagen in Kenaston. Susan Sagen / Viewer Submitted

People across the province are capturing stunning images for Your Saskatchewan.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted photo each day for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day — August 2020

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for September:

Story continues below advertisement
The Sept. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Susan Sagen in Kenaston.
The Sept. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Susan Sagen in Kenaston. Susan Sagen / Viewer Submitted
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PhotographyPhotosYour SaskatchewanPicturesYour Saskatchewan PhotosYour Saskatchewan PicturesYour Saskatchewan Saskatoon PhotosYour Saskatchewan ReginaYour Saskatchewan Regina PhotosYour Saskatchewan Regina Pictures
Flyers
More weekly flyers