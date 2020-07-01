Menu

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: July 2020

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 9:00 am
Leah Patrick took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Canada Day, July 1, in Saskatoon.
Leah Patrick took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Canada Day, July 1, in Saskatoon. Leah Patrick / Viewer Submitted

From spectacular sunrises and sunsets to incredible storm pictures, Saskatchewan truly is the land of living skies.

These, and many others, are featured daily for Your Saskatchewan.

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer submitted photo every day for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day from images captured by photographers around the province.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day — June 2020

The photo is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for July:

