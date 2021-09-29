Winnipeg events commemorating National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

A number of local Indigenous organizations and others are hosting events across Winnipeg to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this week.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

On the Arlington Bridge at 6 p.m., Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre’s Youth 4 Truth Program will be attaching orange ribbons to the bridge and others around the city.

The Indigenous Leadership Development Institute is offering a free online Indigenous awareness course on Wednesday and Thursday. Those interested in taking the course can use the code “TRC2021” at checkout at the institute’s website.

Thursday, Sept. 30

The Manitoba Museum is providing complimentary admission to its galleries, some of which contain exhibits on the history of residential schools, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. The Winnipeg Gallery Theatre is showing the short film The Legacy of the Residential School System that was produced by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and Parks Canada. The museum will also run a pop-up exhibit and videos from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 725 Kingsbury Ave., the Manitoba Metis Federation is hosting elder speakers for a morning tea event. If you’re interested in attending, you can register by emailing MMF youth camp co-ordinator Kassidy Martin at kassidy.martin@mmf.mb.com.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 445 King St., Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre is running a youth event that’ll include a ceremony, elder teachings and a sacred fire.

At 11 a.m., the ’60s Scoop Legacy of Canada, the Aboriginal Health & Wellness Centre, Anish Corporation and Wa-Say Healing Centre are hosting a survivor-led healing walk starting at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights that will head to St. John’s Park. The organizations are holding a powwow at the park beginning at 1 p.m., where they’ll honour Hon. Murray Sinclair, Hon. Mary Dr. Jane McCallum and Phil Fontaine in ceremony. There will also be a memorial ceremony for Garry (Sonny Boy) McLean and Theodore Fontaine.

From 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Winnipeg Art Gallery is holding a panel with Betty Ross, Sean Carleton and Marlene Gallagher, along with other speakers. The event is free for members of the Indigenous community.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

