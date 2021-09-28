Darrell Dustyhorn sentenced to seven years in death of Saskatoon father Kevin Nataucappo

Send this page to someone via email

All four men who were charged in connection with the death of Saskatoon father Kevin Nataucappo have been convicted and sentenced for manslaughter.

On Sept. 28, Darrell Keith Dustyhorn learned he will serve seven years for manslaughter and six for breaking and entering.

Those sentences will be served concurrently.

Dustyhorn was 37 years old when the incident at a home on Howell Avenue took place in September 2019.

Justice Gerald Allbright commented on how he wasn’t a young man like his co-accused and that he made a number of serious errors in judgment, which resulted in Nataucappo being shot and killed.

The Crown prosecutor spoke with media after the hearing and said it’s a relief for the court process to be completed, particularly for Nataucappo’s family.

“Not having to come to court and go through all of this process must be a huge relief. Not very much considering they lost their son and the end of this process doesn’t bring him back, but I’m hoping that it is going to be a relief for them,” Melodi Kujawa said.

His family was present during Tuesday’s proceeding, including his pre-teen son.

The incident happened after Mohamad Al-Zawahreh was beaten up at that home and later returned with Dustyhorn, Destin Mosquito, Devin Wesaquate and Nataucappo.

Mosquito was carrying a shotgun and Dustyhorn said he was carrying bear mace when the men went back to the Howell Avenue residence.

After the men entered, the gun went off, killing Nataucappo.

Once the hearing was over, Dustyhorn spoke to Nataucappo’s family and apologized.

Kujawa spoke to its sincerity because it wouldn’t have had an impact on the judge’s decision in terms of the length of his sentence.

With time served, Dustyhorn has more than 50 months left to serve on his sentence.

Earlier this month, Mohamad Al-Zawahreh was sentenced to eight years behind bars for manslaughter and six for break and enter.

He was the only one of the four who didn’t enter a guilty plea and took his case to trial.

Allbright also sentenced Destin Mosquito and Devin Wesaquate.

Mosquito was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter and five for break and enter while Wesaquate was sentenced to five years for manslaughter.

