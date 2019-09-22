4 charged with breaking and entering, manslaughter in homicide: Saskatoon police

Four men are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man, according to Saskatoon police.

Police say they received a report of an injured man in a residence in the 100 block of Howell Avenue at about 5 a.m. Saturday. They located the man and he was transported by Medavie West to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Multiple people from the residence were interviewed and assisted in the police investigation, which involves the major crimes unit.

As the investigation unfolded, police say there were a number of persons of interest and suspects in custody.

Now, four men aged 21, 23, 25 and 37 are facing charges of breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, and manslaughter.

Police say investigators do not believe this incident was random in nature or that the public is at risk.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to an investigator in major crimes or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.