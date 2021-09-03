Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sentenced in shooting death of Saskatoon father Kevin Nataucappo

By Kyle Benning & Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 8:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Man sentenced to 8 years in shooting death of Saskatoon father Kevin Nataucappo' Man sentenced to 8 years in shooting death of Saskatoon father Kevin Nataucappo
WATCH: A man who has been convicted of manslaughter has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Saskatoon father.

Kevin Nataucappo’s family — including his 11-year-old son — all watched as Saskatoon justice Richard Elson sentenced Mohamad Al-Zawahreh to eight years behind bars for manslaughter and six years for break and enter.

Earlier this week, his mother submitted victim impact statement saying, “Although I forgive you … I find it hard to look at you.”

Read more: Woman charged in Saskatoon’s 5th homicide of 2021

Al-Zawahreh was convicted in May for the incident which took place in September 2019.

Al-Zawahreh, Nataucappo and three other men went to confront another group at a home on Howell Avenue after Al-Zawahreh had been beaten up by them earlier that same night.

The group returned with weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun which went off, ultimately killing Nataucappo.

Story continues below advertisement

Al-Zawahreh’s counts will be served concurrently and given time served — he has five years left on his sentence.

“I’d say he was disappointed that he didn’t get less than eight years, but we certainly acknowledge that the case law would suggest this is in the appropriate range,” defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said outside Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench on Friday.

Read more: Man charged after homicide victim found inside burnt vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Al-Zawahreh was the last of the four to be convicted as the others pleaded guilty.

Devin Wesaquate was sentenced to five years.

Destin Mosquito was sentenced to seven years but the Crown is appealing that sentence which has pushed back Darrell Dustyhorn’s sentencing hearing.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Court tagSaskatoon Homicide tagKevin Nataucappo tagMohamad Al-Zawahreh tagHowell Avenue Homicide tagAl-Zawahreh guilty tagAl-Zawahreh manslaughter tagKevin Nataucappo killing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers