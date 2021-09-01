Man’s shooting death in north Edmonton ruled homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a 46-year-old man in north Edmonton last week has been deemed homicide.

At about 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, police were called to a weapon’s complaint at a home in the area of 119 Avenue and 79 Street.

Byron Harvey was found inside the home. Police said he died in hospital shortly after.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday found Harvey died from a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

