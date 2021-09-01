Menu

Crime

Man’s shooting death in north Edmonton ruled homicide

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 3:08 pm
Edmonton police investigating at a home on 79 Street, near 119 Avenue, in the Eastwood neighbourhood on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating at a home on 79 Street, near 119 Avenue, in the Eastwood neighbourhood on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Global News

The death of a 46-year-old man in north Edmonton last week has been deemed homicide.

At about 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, police were called to a weapon’s complaint at a home in the area of 119 Avenue and 79 Street.

Read more: Man’s suspicious death prompts police investigation in north-central Edmonton

Byron Harvey was found inside the home. Police said he died in hospital shortly after.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday found Harvey died from a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

