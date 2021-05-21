Saskatoon man found guilty in killing of Kevin Nataucappo

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth man has been convicted in the killing of Saskatoon father Kevin Nataucappo.

Mohamad Al-Zawahreh was found guilty of break and enter and manslaughter by Justice Richard Elson on May 21.

Al-Zawahreh looked perplexed on the screen streaming his appearance from a correctional centre during the hearing.

During the proceeding he could be seen shaking his head, folding his arms and making hand gestures suggesting he disagreed with the judge’s analysis of the evidence.

The charges stem from an altercation at a home on Howell Avenue in September 2019.

During the trial, Al-Zawahreh said he left the home after being beaten up and returned with a group of men which included Nataucappo.

Al-Zawahreh said his intention was to retrieve the belongings he left behind as well as being part of a “petty fight.”

The group brought a firearm as well as items which could be used as weapons. During the fight, the gun was fired and Nataucappo was fatally injured.

Elson said Al-Zawahreh’s testimony changed to best suit his own agenda and that Al-Zawahreh seemed more concerned with pleading his case than answering questions.

Elson noted Al-Zawahreh had previously given police false information.

Al-Zawahreh was the only one of four men charged who pleaded not guilty to charges in relation to the death of Nataucappo.

Devin Wesaquate, Darrell Dustyhorn and Destin Mosquito all pleaded guilty with Mosquito being sentenced to seven years and Wesaquate being sentenced to five.

Dustyhorn is expected to receive his sentence in June while Al-Zawahreh will learn his sentence at the end of August.

