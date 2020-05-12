4 accused going straight to trial in death of Saskatoon father Kevin Nataucappo

Send this page to someone via email

Four men accused of manslaughter in the death of Kevin Nataucappo in Saskatoon last September are heading directly to trial.

Police say officers received a call just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2019, about an injured man inside a home in the 100 block of Howell Avenue. Paramedics rushed Nataucappo, 31, from the Hudson Park neighbourhood to the hospital, where he died.

Saskatoon police say the incident was not believed to be random.

Mohamad Al-Zawahreh, 23, Darrell Keith Dustyhorn, 38, Destin Mosquito, 21, and Devin Aldon Wesaquate, 26, are charged with manslaughter, breaking and entering and assault with a weapon.

All are subject to a direct indictment filed at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Story continues below advertisement

The direct indictment skips the preliminary hearing phase meant to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to move ahead with a trial.

An attorney general or deputy attorney general can choose to proceed with a direct indictment for numerous reasons, including to avoid court delays, according to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

Trial dates are not immediately scheduled at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Following Nataucappo’s death, his sister told Global News he was a father of two who was employed at a local moving company and wasn’t gang-affiliated.

Crystal Nataucappo said she was at the Howell Avenue home earlier in the evening, but her brother had told her to go home early because she had to work the next day.

1:27 ‘He had a good future’: sister mourns Saskatoon homicide victim ‘He had a good future’: sister mourns Saskatoon homicide victim