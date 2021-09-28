Suspects sought in Winnipeg stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed outside a Winnipeg convenience store early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue around 4 a.m.

They say a man in his 30s who had been stabbed was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Investigators say the man was stabbed during a fight outside a convenience store but his attackers fled on foot when bystanders intervened.

In a release later in the morning Tuesday, police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

