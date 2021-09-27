Manitoba carjackers impersonated police, RCMP say

Three suspects are facing a long list of charges after an incident early Saturday morning in the RM of St. Clements, RCMP said.

Officers from the Selkirk detachment were called to Highway 59 near Ocean Drive with the report of a carjacking by armed people who were impersonating police.

The investigation determined that an SUV with two women inside was stopped by a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights. Police said a man approached the SUV, asked for identification and registration, then pulled a gun, made the women exit the car and took their cellphones.

The suspect, who wasn’t wearing a police uniform, then took off in their car, headed south on the highway.

Police said they found the SUV soon after on Highway 59 near Highway 44, when the suspect driving the vehicle tried to ram a police car. The SUV was disabled with the use of a spike belt, and a 40-year-old Winnipeg man was taken into custody.

The man, police said, then assaulted an officer and a guard at the Selkirk detachment.

He faces almost a dozen charges, including assaulting a police officer, possessing a firearm while prohibited and robbery with a firearm.

Police said they continued to look for the suspect “police” vehicle used in the carjacking, which they spotted just before 5 a.m. on Main Street in Selkirk. A man and a woman inside the vehicle were arrested, and police found a set of red and blue lights, illegal cigarettes and several weapons after a search. The male suspect, 38, also had a hidden knife on his person.

The suspects, both Winnipeggers, are facing weapons and drugs charges, with further charges being considered, police said.

