Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba carjackers impersonated police, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 5:16 pm
The stolen vehicle after it was stopped by RCMP. View image in full screen
The stolen vehicle after it was stopped by RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

Three suspects are facing a long list of charges after an incident early Saturday morning in the RM of St. Clements, RCMP said.

Officers from the Selkirk detachment were called to Highway 59 near Ocean Drive with the report of a carjacking by armed people who were impersonating police.

The investigation determined that an SUV with two women inside was stopped by a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights. Police said a man approached the SUV, asked for identification and registration, then pulled a gun, made the women exit the car and took their cellphones.

The suspect, who wasn’t wearing a police uniform, then took off in their car, headed south on the highway.

Read more: Teens charged in armed Winnipeg carjacking Saturday

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they found the SUV soon after on Highway 59 near Highway 44, when the suspect driving the vehicle tried to ram a police car. The SUV was disabled with the use of a spike belt, and a 40-year-old Winnipeg man was taken into custody.

The man, police said, then assaulted an officer and a guard at the Selkirk detachment.

He faces almost a dozen charges, including assaulting a police officer, possessing a firearm while prohibited and robbery with a firearm.

Police said they continued to look for the suspect “police” vehicle used in the carjacking, which they spotted just before 5 a.m. on Main Street in Selkirk. A man and a woman inside the vehicle were arrested, and police found a set of red and blue lights, illegal cigarettes and several weapons after a search. The male suspect, 38, also had a hidden knife on his person.

The suspects, both Winnipeggers, are facing weapons and drugs charges, with further charges being considered, police said.

Click to play video: '“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience' “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience
“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience – Apr 22, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba RCMP tagArmed Robbery tagStolen Vehicle tagCarjacking tagSelkirk tagSelkirk RCMP tagRM of St. Clements tagImpersonating officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers