Case of Regina man’s throat being slit now deemed non-criminal: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an investigation which was initially treated as an attempted murder is now considered to be a non-criminal matter.

In an updated provided by Regina police (RPS) on Monday, the investigation has since concluded that the cause of a 43-year-old man’s injuries sustained on Sept. 9 were not “criminal in nature.”

Police added that there are no additional risks to the public as a result.

On Sept. 9, police reported an injured man at a house on the 1300 block of Athol Street. The man had sustained an injury to his throat which was described as serious.

Regina police said the man was taken to hospital and an investigation was initiated. According to RPS, early information given to police described an assault on the victim by two unknown men and resulted in a life-threatening injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News spoke to Tara Brown, the sister-in-law of the man who she said is named Chris, shortly after the incident.

She shared at the time that Chris was in hospital recovering and received staples on his neck due to the wound.

Read more: Police investigating Thursday morning attempted murder in Regina

Brown noted how the affected family said the suspects took Chris’ phone, but did not take his keys, wallet or money.

A GoFundMe page was started on Sept. 11 by Brown, which she said would help with extra medical costs brought on by the unexpected attack including counseling and physical therapy, along with a pair of new glasses.

View image in full screen A family friend of the victim began a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money to help cover the extra cost of medical expenses. Courtesy: Tara Brown

The fundraiser initially showed a goal of raising $10,000, however, the webpage has since closed the option of donating more money. It raised $4,402.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021