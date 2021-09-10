Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Police investigating Thursday morning attempted murder in Regina

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 7:14 pm
Police say the incident happened on Thursday morning when an altercation broke out on the 1400 block of Montague Street.
Police say the incident happened on Thursday morning when an altercation broke out on the 1400 block of Montague Street. File / Global News

A man is recovering from what police say are serious injuries sustained during a reported attempted murder on Thursday in Regina‘s North Central area.

Regina police were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. to a home on the 1300 block of Athol Street near Scott Collegiate after a call of an injured man.

Officers arrived to a man with an injury to his neck. He was transported to hospital by EMS where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

Read more: ‘I thought I was dead’: Regina man recalls alleged attempted murder

In a statement provided by Regina police on Friday afternoon, the victim told officers he was walking on the 1400 block of Montague Street when he was approached by two men.

“A brief altercation occurred and one of the male suspects assaulted the victim with what is believed to be a knife,” said police in the statement.

Regina police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.

