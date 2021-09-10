Police investigating Thursday morning attempted murder in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering from what police say are serious injuries sustained during a reported attempted murder on Thursday in Regina‘s North Central area.

Regina police were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. to a home on the 1300 block of Athol Street near Scott Collegiate after a call of an injured man.

Officers arrived to a man with an injury to his neck. He was transported to hospital by EMS where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

In a statement provided by Regina police on Friday afternoon, the victim told officers he was walking on the 1400 block of Montague Street when he was approached by two men.

“A brief altercation occurred and one of the male suspects assaulted the victim with what is believed to be a knife,” said police in the statement.

Regina police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.

