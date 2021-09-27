Menu

Canada

Perth Ont. cafe owner receives customer harassment over COVID-19 vaccine policy

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 7:40 pm
Perth, Ontario cafe owner says a customer harassed her after she requested to see their vaccine verification. View image in full screen
Perth, Ontario cafe owner says a customer harassed her after she requested to see their vaccine verification. Global News

The owner of Cafe Bean in Peth, Ont., had to endure the brunt of an angry customer last week, when Ontario’s new proof of vaccination policy came into force.

Gayna Martynuik says Cafe Bean has two signs upon entry that request the public’s proof of vaccination. She says the customer entered the coffee shop with a mask on initially, saying he was fully vaccinated. After Martynuik asked to see proof that he was, the customer refused.

That’s when Martynuik says her “blood pressure started to rise”.

The customer, a man who has not been identified, left and returned into the shop without a mask, showing Martynuik his phone claiming she is infringing on his rights and that she had to serve him.

“I can refuse service to anyone at my establishment,” says Martynuik.

“I was trying to hold in my temper. In the service industry you don’t want to go off on people, and I’ve been working 14-hour days. I just didn’t want to take it. I just didn’t have the patience for it.”

The customer  proceeded to yell at her, saying, “You are the problem with this country.”

Martynuik says another customer came in to the cafe shortly after and also refused to show their proof of vaccination, but didn’t cause a disruption.

“I’ve been losing business because people are vaccinated and don’t want to comply with the rules and show me, or they just aren’t vaccinated.”

Martynuik continued to say, she is confused with the rules and whether or not it is even necessary at her business.

“I dont think the information is really clear in the public,” she says.

Gayna Martnuik is hoping that in coming months, the rules and regulations surrounding the policy will be clarified so that situations like this are avoided.

Click to play video: 'Ontario looks to deploy more inspectors to monitor COVID-19 vaccine certificate compliance' Ontario looks to deploy more inspectors to monitor COVID-19 vaccine certificate compliance
Ontario looks to deploy more inspectors to monitor COVID-19 vaccine certificate compliance
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 Vaccine vaccine passport Perth Policy cafe Ontario Vaccine

