COVID-19: Kingston business says they will not be enforcing vaccine passports

Jakk Tuesdays Sports Pub is loud and clear with their message — they don’t support COVID-19 vaccines or mask mandates.

The owner, Kelly Hale, is a member of a Facebook group for community members and business owners who say they will not follow mask mandates for staff or customers, and will not ask for vaccine passports once they’re brought in.

“There’s a silent majority out there that’s fed up with how long this is going and what’s really happening,” says Hale. “The tyranny of this government has got to stop.”

Global News reached out to several of the businesses who appear to be part of the Facebook group by phone and through Facebook; some denied they were part of the group and that they will be following mask and vaccine guidelines, while others hung up.

Hale, however, says he has no problem letting people know of his conviction.

“Start with the masks, I think they’ve been a farce from day one.”

The provincial government announced that, as of Sept. 22, people will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter public places such as gyms, restaurants, bars and clubs.

“I’m just doing what’s legal,” Hale says. “Not doing something illegal like the government is asking me to do by asking you for your personal medical information when you come into my restaurant.”

As far as enforcing masks, KFL&A Public Health released a statement that says, “All businesses and organizations are required to follow the rules as outlined by the province in the Reopening Ontario Act, Regulation 364/20.”

KFL&A Public Health says it investigates complaints submitted by community members and will work with owners or operators to gain compliance.

However, Hale says he’s standing up for his rights and he will not back down.

The province announced recently that business operators who don’t comply with checking the vaccination status of patrons, as well as customers who present fake documents, will face fines if caught and convicted.

Final regulations are still being developed, but the fine for non-compliant patrons could be a minimum of $750 while businesses risk a $1,000 hit.