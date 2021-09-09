Kingston health unit warns of increased COVID-19 transmission among young adults, gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is urging young people who recently attended large gatherings to get tested for COVID-19 as case counts rise within that group.

According to Dr. Hugh Guan, acting medical officer of health for the region, there has recently been an increase in COVID-19 cases among young adults in the downtown core.

“KFL&A Public Health’s investigations have revealed transmission is occurring during close, unprotected contact between individuals in social settings (including large gatherings) where physical distancing is limited, and face coverings are not being worn,” the health unit said.

These cases are spreading rapidly because they are being driven by the Delta variant, the health unit added.

This comes after weeks of student street parties in the Queen’s University District, sometimes totalling up to 5,000 people.

“With the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 Delta variant, we urge young adults to act in a responsible and conscientious way by avoiding large gatherings and protecting others in our community by getting tested for COVID-19,” Guan said Thursday.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should be tested right away. The health unit is also asking anyone who recently attended a large gathering to be tested for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there were 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the region. Case counts have not been this high since late April 2021. The health unit has yet to update its COVID cases Thursday.