Canada September 7 2021 5:41pm 01:50 Kingston police chief calls Labour Day University District parties ‘unconscionable’ Kingston’s police chief is condemning the continued large street parties in the Queen’s University District that took place over the Labour Day weekend. Kingston police chief calls Labour Day University District parties ‘unconscionable’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173239/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173239/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?