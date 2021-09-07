Menu

Canada
September 7 2021 5:41pm
01:50

Kingston police chief calls Labour Day University District parties ‘unconscionable’

Kingston’s police chief is condemning the continued large street parties in the Queen’s University District that took place over the Labour Day weekend.

