Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria police officer hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 3:13 pm
A Victoria police officer is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Mon. Sept. 27, 2021.
A Victoria police officer is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Mon. Sept. 27, 2021. Victoria Buzz / Jay Wallace

A Victoria police officer is being treated in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

The officer was on a “special duty assignment” in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and standing next to a police vehicle when he was hit by the driver of another vehicle that came from behind him.

No additional officers were injured, said the Victoria Police Department in a Monday press release.

READ MORE: Driver veers off Marine Drive at UBC, killing two students: police

“Officers arrested the driver of the vehicle at the scene of the incident,” says the release. “The man was transported to VicPD cells, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Police say the injured officer is still in the hospital, being treated for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue is closed while the investigation is underway, and police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria tagBC Emergency Health Services tagVictoria Police Department tagVictoria crime tagVicPD tagPandora Avenue tagVictoria officer injured tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers