Victoria police officer hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

A Victoria police officer is being treated in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

The officer was on a “special duty assignment” in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and standing next to a police vehicle when he was hit by the driver of another vehicle that came from behind him.

No additional officers were injured, said the Victoria Police Department in a Monday press release.

“Officers arrested the driver of the vehicle at the scene of the incident,” says the release. “The man was transported to VicPD cells, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Police say the injured officer is still in the hospital, being treated for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Traffic in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue is closed while the investigation is underway, and police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.