Crime

Homicide team called to Maple Ridge after body found in burning truck

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 2:02 pm
IHIT has 80 sworn police officers and 30 civilian staff, making it the largest homicide unit in Canada. View image in full screen
IHIT has 80 sworn police officers and 30 civilian staff, making it the largest homicide unit in Canada. Clayton Little / Global News

Homicide investigators were deployed to Maple Ridge, B.C., on Saturday after a body was discovered in a burning truck.

RCMP and firefighters were called to the intersection of Park Lane and Vernon Trail around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a black pickup truck on fire.

Read more: Investigators on scene at missing B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera’s home for ‘several days’

When crews extinguished the flames, they found one person dead inside.

Click to play video: 'IHIT called in after 2 found dead in Surrey house fire' IHIT called in after 2 found dead in Surrey house fire
IHIT called in after 2 found dead in Surrey house fire – Jul 6, 2021

The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit initially attended, before calling in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties said it was too early to say if the death was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Read more: Homicide investigators called to Agassiz, B.C. after 25-year-old man found dead

Anyone with video from the area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, or who witnessed anything unusual is asked to contact IHIT.

Investigators said the truck did not have a muffler and would have been very loud as it drove through the area.

