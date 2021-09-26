Homicide team called to Maple Ridge after body found in burning truck

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators were deployed to Maple Ridge, B.C., on Saturday after a body was discovered in a burning truck.

RCMP and firefighters were called to the intersection of Park Lane and Vernon Trail around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a black pickup truck on fire.

When crews extinguished the flames, they found one person dead inside.

1:53 IHIT called in after 2 found dead in Surrey house fire IHIT called in after 2 found dead in Surrey house fire – Jul 6, 2021

The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit initially attended, before calling in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties said it was too early to say if the death was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with video from the area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, or who witnessed anything unusual is asked to contact IHIT.

Investigators said the truck did not have a muffler and would have been very loud as it drove through the area.