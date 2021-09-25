COVID-19: Prince Albert, Sask. hospital shares fun video to boost staff spirit

Staff at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, Sask., were a part of a video project aimed to boost morale during a grim period in the province’s fight against COVID-19.

The five-minute-long video begins with a Star Wars-style introduction portraying COVID-19 variants as the enemy that “rebel health care workers” are working to overcome and “restore order to the galaxy.”

The video continues with health care staff donned in PPE and dancing along to Kelly Clarkson’s What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger.

BigDrumMedia produced the video, which director of acute care nursing Sharon Griffin said was a way to boost morale for staff.

“There’s just so much bad news coming on the COVID front and our staff were very tired, this has been going on for a long time,” Griffin told Global News.

“The day we filmed it, I honestly can say that the things we saw that day are priceless. It was just so nice seeing all of the staff in every area — because we did this on a business day, and just to see the people being able to smile and enjoy themselves doing something that felt completely ridiculous at the time.”

“It was just really fun to see everybody smile and obviously get the recognition of the message behind the video that they are there working with great teams on a day-by-day basis and that together it does make everybody stronger when they work together across the system.”

Griffin said so far the video has received a positive response and even reached viewers outside Prince Albert and those outside health care.

“We’ve even had comments from people who don’t know us here but whose sons or daughters work here and it makes them feel better that there are humans are working in an area that is well supported and everybody’s watching each other’s back.”

The video has since received close to 10,000 views.