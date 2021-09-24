Humboldt Bronco father asks Saskatchewan to unite again and get vaccinated

Toby Boulet, the father of former Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet, is asking Saskatchewan residents to come together, like how they did after the 2018 crash, and get vaccinated.

“If you can think of what happened with the Humboldt Broncos tragedy and what you did and how you responded, how your love went out to the families of the Broncos and the families and the community of Humboldt… we need you now to help other families, other people,” he said in an interview with Global News.

Logan was one of the 16 people who died in the Broncos bus crash on April 6, 2018.

Just weeks earlier he became an organ donor. After the crash, his organs were donated to six people.

It sparked a movement called the Logan Boulet Effect, where people across the country signed up to donate.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority announced it’s halting organ donations because it is so overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.

Toby worries what will happen to his son’s legacy.

“The suspension, whatever they want to call it, of organ transplants in Saskatchewan, to myself, to my wife, to my daughter, to her family, it’s horrendous news because it’s going to affect the long-term success of Green Shirt Day,” he said, referencing the annual day to celebrate the Logan Boulet Effect.

He said he and his family fully support health-care workers and blamed people who aren’t getting vaccinated.

“I firmly believe it’s the selfishness of people that don’t see the community as being first. It’s not about me. It’s not about you. It’s about the team. And the team needs you right now,” he said, speaking from Lethbridge.

