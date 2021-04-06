Families of Humboldt Broncos building legacies to remember loved ones

Send this page to someone via email

The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos team left Canadians hearing about stories of leadership and passion by players, coaches and staff.

The 29 Broncos involved in the April 6, 2018 crash have gone on to recover from injuries, write books or have their stories shared by loved ones about who they were and what they stood for.

The team’s athletic therapist is no exception.

Dayna Brons’ family said the emotional and financial support reached them shortly after news of the collision between a semi-truck and the team bus echoed across the country.

Her sister, Janelle Glessman, noted donations from friends, supporters and organizations have helped create seven scholarships and bursaries in her name.

She noted the scholarships give a chance for her and her family to try and leave the mark Dayna would have if she was still alive.

“She didn’t really get a chance to make an impact on her own, so if we can help her make an impact on this world, it’s just that much better,” Janelle said.

Three of the awards are for schools Dayna attended — Lake Lenore School, the University of Regina and Mount Royal University.

Two are from the associations representing athletic therapists — one at the provincial level in Saskatchewan and the other at the national level.

The remaining two have been set up by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where Dayna helped as a therapist during training camp and Hockey Gives Blood, an organization that was spurred into existence in part because of the Broncos bus crash.

Most of the awards are geared towards helping kinesiology or physical therapy students with tuition costs.

The awards in Dayna’s name will have handed out more than $22,000 by the end of 2021.

Some of the awards are endowment funds and those have collected about $82,000.

Dayna Brons’ family isn’t the only one who has set up scholarships or ways to give back to the community.

On March 17, the Adam Herold Legacy Foundation began accepting applications for its 2021-22 Hockey Leadership Development Program, which provides Saskatchewan youth a chance to improve their hockey and leadership skills.

The foundation was created to honour Adam Herold from Montmartre, Sask., who was the youngest player killed in the bus crash.

The Hockey Leadership Development Program includes trainers for skill development, physical and mental training, coaching development and ongoing support for hockey programs in rural communities.

It also focuses on what it takes to be a leader in the community and the importance of giving back.

“One thing we’re noticing is that no matter what part of the province we’re in, the response from communities, parents and kids is that they are really getting a lot from the experience, especially the leadership sessions,” said Russell Herold, Adam’s dad.

“Adam was a kid from a small town who worked hard to not only be a good hockey player but to also be a good person and to make a difference.

“So, we really try to show these kids they too can be leaders in their communities by working hard, being kind and helping others. These are attributes that will stick with them through life, way beyond their time on the ice.”

The foundation has already held camps in Balcarres, Gravelbourg, Alameda, Torquay, Preeceville, Radville, Naicam and Maple Creek. It will be selecting two host communities for the 2021-22 season.

