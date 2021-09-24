Motorcyclist survives deer crash, dies in vehicle hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is dead after a horrific crash in central Alberta early Friday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., the man struck a deer on Highway 815 and Township road 420, southeast of Ponoka.

RCMP say he lost control of the bike and slid, coming to a stop in the middle of the highway. The motorcycle crashed into the ditch.

Several passersby stopped to help the victim, but as they were assisting him a northbound vehicle pulled out to pass one of the vehicles that had stopped to help.

One of the Good Samaritans had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit and the vehicle hit the downed motorcyclist. He died at the scene.

RCMP say the vehicle took off, northbound on Highway 815.

It’s described as an early 2000 Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta, red in colour. It also had a burnt-out tail light on the passenger side.

Ponoka RCMP are asking for anyone with information, or dash camera footage in the area of Highway 815 north or south between Ponoka and the Joffre plant, as well as on Highway 53, east and west of the Highway 53 turnoff from Highway 815, to contact them at 403-783-4472. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).