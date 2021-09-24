Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man critically injured while chasing after stolen SUV in Spruce Grove

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 1:24 pm
The intersection of Spruce Ridge Road and Jennifer Heil Way in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
The intersection of Spruce Ridge Road and Jennifer Heil Way in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Global News

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a hit and run Friday morning in Spruce Grove.

RCMP in the city west of Edmonton said it received a report just before 7:30 a.m. of a Ford Edge SUV being stolen from a home near Springwood Way.

A man from the home followed the stolen vehicle as it fled north, RCMP said, adding “an interaction” occurred less than a kilometre away near Spruce Ridge Road and Jennifer Heil Way.

Read more: Charges laid after ‘unfounded bomb threat’ at Spruce Grove’s Tri Leisure Centre

The man was hit by the SUV and critically injured. RCMP said he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspect fled the area and was last seen heading east on Hawthorne Gate in the stolen vehicle. It’s a 2010 red Ford Edge with Alberta licence plate CCJ 9615.

Story continues below advertisement
File photo of a Ford Edge SUV. View image in full screen
File photo of a Ford Edge SUV. Ford Motor Company

As of 10 a.m., traffic in the area was being re-routed as collision analysts investigated.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or your local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAlberta RCMP tagEdmonton crime tagAlberta roads tagStolen Vehicle tagSpruce Grove tagSerious collision tagSpruce Grove RCMP taghit-and-run collision tagSpruce Grove collision tagJennifer Heil Way tagSpruce Grove hit and run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers