Man critically injured while chasing after stolen SUV in Spruce Grove

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a hit and run Friday morning in Spruce Grove.

RCMP in the city west of Edmonton said it received a report just before 7:30 a.m. of a Ford Edge SUV being stolen from a home near Springwood Way.

A man from the home followed the stolen vehicle as it fled north, RCMP said, adding “an interaction” occurred less than a kilometre away near Spruce Ridge Road and Jennifer Heil Way.

The man was hit by the SUV and critically injured. RCMP said he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspect fled the area and was last seen heading east on Hawthorne Gate in the stolen vehicle. It’s a 2010 red Ford Edge with Alberta licence plate CCJ 9615.

View image in full screen File photo of a Ford Edge SUV. Ford Motor Company

As of 10 a.m., traffic in the area was being re-routed as collision analysts investigated.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or your local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.