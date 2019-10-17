Spruce Grove Tri Leisure Centre evacuated due to ‘unspecified threat’: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A recreation centre in the west end of Spruce Grove, Alta., was evacuated Thursday night because of what RCMP called “an unspecified threat.”

The TransAlta Tri Leisure Centre was evacuated “in the nature of public safety,” police said.

As of 7:30 p.m., RCMP and emergency services were on scene to keep the area clear and investigate the incident.

People were being asked to avoid the area.

The recreation centre is located on Jennifer Heil Way and is about 35 kilometres west of Edmonton.

It has several amenities, including pools, a fitness complex, running track and community rink.

More to come…

2:07 Officers who chased U-Haul through downtown Edmonton testify Officers who chased U-Haul through downtown Edmonton testify

Story continues below advertisement