Crime

Spruce Grove Tri Leisure Centre evacuated due to ‘unspecified threat’: RCMP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 9:43 pm
The Tri Leisure Centre in Spruce Grove was evacuated due to a threat Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
The Tri Leisure Centre in Spruce Grove was evacuated due to a threat Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Global News File

A recreation centre in the west end of Spruce Grove, Alta., was evacuated Thursday night because of what RCMP called “an unspecified threat.”

The TransAlta Tri Leisure Centre was evacuated “in the nature of public safety,” police said.

As of 7:30 p.m., RCMP and emergency services were on scene to keep the area clear and investigate the incident.

People were being asked to avoid the area.

The recreation centre is located on Jennifer Heil Way and is about 35 kilometres west of Edmonton.

It has several amenities, including pools, a fitness complex, running track and community rink.

More to come… 

TAGS
Alberta RCMPSpruce GroveStony PlainParkland CountySpruce Grove RCMPTransAlta Tri Leisure Centrerec centre evacuatedtri leisure centreunspecified threat
