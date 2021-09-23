Menu

Crime

Charge laid in connection with weekend stabbing death in central Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 7:42 pm
Edmonton police investigating the death of a man on 104 Avenue near 95 Street on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating the death of a man on 104 Avenue near 95 Street on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Global News

Police say a suspect has been charged after an autopsy concluded that a man who died in central Edmonton on Saturday was stabbed to death.

In a news release issued Thursday, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Eugene Brian Patrick Louis. They said an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday and determined he died of a stab wound and that the manner of death was homicide.

Jorge James McConnell, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Louis’ death.

Louis was found by police officers in the area of 104 Avenue and 95 Street on Saturday evening. Shortly after 6 p.m., officers were called about someone being assaulted with a weapon, According to police, Louis was found seriously injured.

“Officers provided first-aid, however, he succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

