Death of man on central Edmonton street under investigation

Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man on a street in the city’s core on Saturday evening.

Police said officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to reports of an assault with a weapon near 104 Avenue and 95 Street.

Upon arrival, police located a man with serious injuries and provided first aid, however, the man died at the scene.

A white sheet or tarp could be seen covering what appeared to be a body on the avenue, which was taped off Saturday night.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed an assault in the area to contact the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.