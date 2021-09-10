Menu

Crime

Police say teen found at Edmonton bus stop on weekend died after being stabbed

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 8:21 pm
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

Six days after a teen was found injured and later died at a bus stop on Edmonton’s 118 Avenue, police said an autopsy has determined he was stabbed to death and that he was the victim of a homicide.

In a news release issued Friday, police said an autopsy performed a day earlier led to the conclusion about how 19-year-old Tre Delver died.

Delver was found at a bus stop on the north side of 118 Avenue at 85 Street on Saturday at about 3:30 a.m. Police said paramedics tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

According to police, investigators believe Delver was stabbed about 50 minutes before he was found injured. They did not say if they believe he was stabbed at the same location.

Anyone with information about what happened or who may have surveillance or dashcam video related to the homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250 http://www.p3tips.com/250.

