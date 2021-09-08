19-year-old charged with murder after young man found dead in Mill Woods Sports Park

A 19-year-old was charged with murder after another young man was found stabbed to death at a park in southeast Edmonton.
Police were called at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, after a body was found in a greenspace in the Mill Woods Sports Park, which is near 66 Street and 23 Avenue NW.
When police arrived, they found the body of 19-year-old Jordan Dawson. His body appeared to be at the base of a set of bleachers along the sports field.
An autopsy conducted last week found the Edmonton teen died of a stab wound and his death was ruled a homicide.
Police said on Monday, officers arrested Mwumpe Mulongoyi, 19, at his home.
He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to Dawson’s death.
