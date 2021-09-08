19-year-old charged with murder after young man found dead in Mill Woods Sports Park

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old was charged with murder after another young man was found stabbed to death at a park in southeast Edmonton.

Police were called at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, after a body was found in a greenspace in the Mill Woods Sports Park, which is near 66 Street and 23 Avenue NW.

When police arrived, they found the body of 19-year-old Jordan Dawson. His body appeared to be at the base of a set of bleachers along the sports field.

Police released pictures of homicide victim Jordan Dawson, 19, who was found dead in Mill Woods Park Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

An autopsy conducted last week found the Edmonton teen died of a stab wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said on Monday, officers arrested Mwumpe Mulongoyi, 19, at his home.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to Dawson’s death.